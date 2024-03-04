Busto Arsizio (Italy), Mar 4 (PTI) India's dismal run at the first World Olympic Boxing Qualifier continued as Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria made an opening round exit here.

The 22-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham CWG, lost by a 0-5 unanimous verdict to Japan's Ayaka Taguchi in the women's 60kg round of 64 late on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Deepak Bhoria (51kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) also crashed out of the tournament, losing their respective opening rounds.

Six Indian boxers are still in the fray for earning Paris Olympic quotas.

National champion Lakshya Chahar will begin his campaign late Monday night. He will take on 2021 Asian silver medallist Meysam Gheshlaghi of Iran.

Boxers who fail to earn quotas here will get a final chance to seal their passage to the Paris Games during the second World Olympic Boxing Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 23 to June 3.

India have secured four 2024 Olympic quotas so far through Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Parveen Hooda (57kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) clinching their entry to Paris at the Asian games last year.

