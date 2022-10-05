Panchkula, Oct 5 (PTI) Bangladesh golfer Jamal Hossain maintained his lead after the second round at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship 2022 at the Panchkula Golf Club here on Wednesday.

Jamal carded a total of 4-under 68 in the second round to consolidate his position at the top with an overall score of 11-under 133 at the end of play on Wednesday.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Nominated for ICC Women's Player of the Month for September 2022.

The standout performer was Sri Lankan golfer N Thangaraja whose day's best round of 8-under 64 catapulted him to the second spot, trailing the leader by just one stroke at 10-under 134.

Badal Hossain of Bangladesh was placed third with an overall score of 9-under 135 at the halfway stage.

Also Read | Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Chandigarh's Yuvraj Singh Sandhu (68-68) along with Gurugram's Manu Gandas (69-67) were placed at T-4 with identical scores of 8-under 136 after Round 2.

The other golfers to make up the top 10 spots included Om Prakash Chouhan (68-69) and Ankur Chadha (69-68), who made a hole-in-one on the 13th, at T-6 with scores of 7-under 137.

PGTI Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu (70-68) was at the eighth place with a score of 6-under 138, M Dharma (70-69), Brashwarpal Singh (69-70) and Sudhir Sharma (71-68) were at T-9 with scores of 5-under 139.

The cut was declared at 1-under 143. Fifty-two professionals and two amateurs made the cut.

Jamal Hossain's round consisted of five birdies and a lone bogey. Continuing with his form from Round 1, Jamal, currently ranked fifth on the PGTI's merit list, showcased his control over his second shots coupled with his impressive tee shots as he missed just one fairway on the day.

Jamal was tied for the first place with N Thangaraja till the very last moment, but a birdie on the seventh hole helped him take the one-stroke lead over the Sri Lankan Golfer.

Trailing Jamal by a shot but carding the day's best round of 8-under 64 was N Thangaraja from Sri Lanka who jumped 21 spots to be placed second with an overall score of 10-under 134.

Thangaraja, who teed off from the 10th hole, started on a positive note with birdies on the 11th, 13th and 17th holes, but his turnaround happened on his front nine, where barring a bogey on the eighth and two pars on the second and fourth, he birdied every other hole.

Among the other top names, Olympian Udayan Mane, three-time PGTI Order of Merit Winner Rashid Khan and defending champion Chikkarangappa S are tied at 40th with an overall score of 1-under 143.

Two of the three Panchkula-based amateurs in the field who made the cut were Brijesh Kumar who was tied 28th at 2-under 142 and Arjun Singh Bhatia who occupied tied 40th at 1-under 143.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)