Fresh after their 6-3 demolition of city rivals Manchester United, English champions Manchester City takes on Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League Group G game. They currently lead the standings with wins in their opening two matches and are closing the gap on Arsenal in the English Premier League. The consistency with which Manchester City churn out title-winning sides season after season is staggering but they still are yet to win the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola. They are one of the favourites again but it is the business end of the competition where they tend to drop their levels. Opponents Copenhagen have a solitary point so far and need a massive result at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City versus Copenhagen will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona, Champions League 2022–23: Hakan Calhanoglu Nets Winner (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Riyad Mahrez will return to the starting eleven for Manchester City with Phil Foden dropping to the bench. Erling Haaland is in the form of his life, scoring hat tricks for fun. The Norwegian youngster is striking fear in the hearts of the best of defenders and Copenhagen will need to come up with a special plan to stop him. Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Bernardo Silva in midfield make up for a technically proficient midfield that will dominate possession.

Akinkunmi Amoo is a long-term absentee for Copenhagen while Mamoudou Karamoko is out of the clash as well. Denis Vavro and Davit Khocholava in defence should expect a busy day at work as they come up with the best attack in Europe currently. Andreas Cornelius will lead the attack but chances would be far and few for him given his club is not expected to dominate possession.

When is Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester. The game will be held on October 06, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UCL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Champions League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

