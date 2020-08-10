New Delhi, August 10: Hulk Hogan on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler James Harris.

Hogan took to Instagram and wrote, "So sorry to hear about the passing of Kamala. His passion for entertaining a crowd was second to none. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and fans, much love. Rest in peace." Harris, famously known as Kamala, died at the age of 70, WWE announced today. Former WWE Superstar James Harris ‘Kamala’ Passes Away at 70, The Wrestling Legend Dies Due to COVID-19.

"WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70," WWE had said in a statement. The 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hogan, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant. "WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends, and fans," the statement had added.

