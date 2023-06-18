Brighton [UK], June 18 (ANI): Experienced English midfielder James Milner revealed that his decision to join Brighton and Hove Albion was inspired by his former teammate Adam Lallana after his contract expires with Liverpool on June 30.

Milner spent more than seven years with the Reds and most of his time at Anfield was spent with Lallana. Both players shared the same field and produced moments to clinch victory for Liverpool.

His conversation with Lallana played a key role in convincing the 37-year-old midfielder to chode Brighton as his next destination.

"Adam has told me many things since he has been with Brighton, mainly about how much he has loved it. He has loved playing under the current manager - his team meetings, how he works, training. He's enthusiastic very about him and that was one of the attractions in the decision to move, you want to be a part of it," Milner said to the official club website.

Even though Milner has left his peak years behind, he still has the drive to help his team and a lot to offer on the pitch.

"For me it was a football decision [to join Brighton]. I am further down the line in my career, but I still feel like I've got a lot to give and that's important to me."

"I am not going to just ease out my playing days, I've still got that drive to do well and help the team. It looks like a good fit and I am looking forward to starting," Milner added.

Milner joined Liverpool on June 14 and Brighton's head coach Roberto De Zerbi reflected his views on the latest edition in his roster.

"I'm very glad to welcome James to Brighton. He's an excellent addition for us and I'm sure he will help to bring us to an even higher level," De Zerbi said.

Milner would be keen to make an impact for Brighton in their pre-season tour against Chelsea on July 22. (ANI)

