Surrey [UK], September 3 (ANI): Pacer Jamie Overton will join Surrey on loan for the rest of the 2020 domestic season.

Overton has already agreed to a three-year deal at The Oval from the end of the current season but will now wear the Three Feathers throughout September.

The 26-year-old will be available for all South Group matches in the Vitality Blast and Surrey's one remaining Bob Willis Trophy fixture against Sussex.

Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said: "I'd like to personally thank Andy Hurry & Somerset for their understanding in allowing Jamie to join us on loan with immediate effect and I'm looking forward to seeing Jamie play and perform in a Surrey shirt.

In August, Overton signed a three-year deal with Surrey from Somerset. The seamer was supposed to move to The Oval in November and his initial contract will run until the end of the 2023 season. (ANI)

