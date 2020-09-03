Germany will host Spain as international football returns with the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League on September 03, 2020 (Thursday). Germany vs Spain match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Stuttgart. Both teams are placed in Group D of League A in the UEFA Nations League 2020-21 and will be hoping to reach the semi-finals this term after missing out last year. Meanwhile, Dream11 fantasy fans searching for tips and suggestions to pick the best team for GER vs SPA, UEFA Nations League clash should scroll down for all information. UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Preview: A Look at Portugal, Spain, Germany and Other Teams From League A Before Competition Begins.

Spain and Germany have both rested several key players for the match. Joachim Low has rested captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Leon Goretzka while Spain are without Jordi Alba Saul Niguez, Alvaro Morata, Isco and Diego Costa. Both teams have also named a number of youngsters who could be making their debut on Thursday. UEFA Nations League 2020-21: Schedule, Format, Groups, Participating Teams And All You Need to Know About the Football Tournament.

Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres, Oscar Rodriguez, Robin Gosens and Florian Neuhaus are some of them. Leroy Sane has also made his return and could start for Germany. Adama Traore will, however, miss out for Spain after testing positive for COVID-19. He will be in quarantine and won’t play any of the two games.

Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (SPA) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Ramos (SPA), Jesus Navas (SPA) and Sergio Reguilon (SPA) will be the three defenders.

Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Toni Kroos (GER), Leroy Sane (GER), Ferran Torres (SPA), Marco Asensio (SPA) and Julian Brandt (GER) will for the five-man midfield.

Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Timo Werner (GER) and Kai Havertz (GER) will lead the two-man attack.

Germany vs Spain, UEFA Nations League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kepa Arrizabalaga (SPA), Sergio Ramos (SPA), Jesus Navas (SPA), Sergio Reguilon (SPA), Toni Kroos (GER), Leroy Sane (GER), Ferran Torres (SPA), Marco Asensio (SPA), Julian Brandt (GER), Timo Werner (GER) and Kai Havertz (GER).

Germany striker Timo Werner (GER) should be picked as the captain for this Dream11 fantasy team while Marco Asensio (SPA) can be made the second-choice captain. Both sides have picked young and slightly inexperienced teams for this encounter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 11:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).