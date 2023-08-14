Toronto, Aug 14 (AP) Jannik Sinner won the National Bank Open for his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1.

Sinner, the 21-year-old Italian player seeded seventh, has eight tour victories, also winning in February at Montpellier. He's the second Italian Masters 1000 champion, following Fabio Fognini in the 2019 event in Monte Carlo.

“It means a lot. It is a great result,” Sinner said. “One I can share with all the people who are close to me every day. It is a nice moment to share with them and we are doing the right things. This result makes us feel good, stronger and hungry to work even harder in the future.”

Sinner broke de Minaur's serve five times in the 90-minute match.

De Minaur, from Australia, won in March in Acapulco for his seventh tour title.

“It was a breakthrough week for me,” De Minaur said. “I had a nice week here in Toronto. I played some great tennis and it gave me a taste of it. My maiden (Masters 1000) final and I will be back.” (AP)

