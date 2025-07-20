Toronto, Jul 20 (AP) Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic and No. 5-ranked Jack Draper all withdrew Sunday from the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto that starts in a week.

The No. 1-ranked Sinner cited his injured right elbow, which he hurt in a fall in the fourth round at the All England Club on the way to his first title there and fourth major trophy.

He won his first Masters 1000 title in Toronto in 2023.

“Winning that title in Toronto two years ago was the start of a really special moment for me, but after speaking with my team, I have to recover,” Sinner said.

Djokovic blamed a groin injury for his withdrawal from an event he has won four times.

Djokovic lost to Sinner in the semifinals at Wimbledon. (AP)

