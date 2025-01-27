Melbourne [Australia], January 27 (ANI): The morning after securing his second consecutive Australian Open title, Jannik Sinner brought the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup to the picturesque Albert Park Lake. On Monday, the Italian shared how this year's victory holds a distinct meaning compared to his breakthrough triumph last year.

"The first one is more kind of relief. It's different. It gives you the [knowledge] that you can do it if you play some great tennis," Sinner said, as quoted from the official website of ATP.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs England Cricket Match in Rajkot.

"The second one, this one, maybe you enjoy it a bit more because it's different. But every Grand Slam, or every tournament you win, or you go far, it has its own story. You have to pass difficulties like I did also this year here, and this makes it very, very special," he added.

Currently ranked World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings, Sinner has claimed three of the past five Grand Slam titles. On Sunday, he became the first player since Rafael Nadal at the 2006 Roland Garros to successfully defend his maiden major title.

Also Read | Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Saudi Arabian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"It means so much to me," Sinner said, as quoted from the official website of ATP.

"It's a lot of work we put behind this one. It means a lot to have this one now two times with me, and the support has been amazing from the start of the tournament," he noted.

Following his trophy presentation in Rod Laver Arena, Sinner's night continued with media engagements and interviews with global broadcasters. Later, the champion celebrated with his inner circle, cherishing the moment with those closest to him.

"We had a nice dinner with all the team, and then also my brother was here and [we were] just having a great time together, which is exactly what we needed," Sinner remarked.

"It was nice to close [the event] with just with us. It was a very, very nice evening," he said.

Sinner revealed that he would leave Australia on Monday evening, carrying with him cherished memories of his journey and the unwavering support he received. As the 23-year-old embarks on the remainder of the season, this victory will undoubtedly serve as a special highlight in his career.

"The crowd has been amazing from the beginning of the tournament, honestly," Sinner said, as quoted from the official website of ATP.

"Also the week of preparation, I got a lot of support. That's maybe what means the most to me," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)