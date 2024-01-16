Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Japan scored a goal each in the first two quarters to beat Chile 2-0 and enter the semifinals of the FIH Women's Olympic Qualifier here on Tuesday.

Kana Urata (1st minute) handed Japan the lead within the first 23 seconds of the game via a field effort before Miyu Hasegawa (23rd) doubled the scoreline by converting a penalty corner.

Japan, thus, finished second in Pool A with seven points from three games. World no.5 Germany too have seven points but ended on top of the pool by virtue of better goal difference.

Japan will now take on the toppers of Pool B in the semifinals on Thursday, while Germany will be up against the second place side of the other pool.

The Japanese came out with purpose and sounded the board with their first move through Urata who scored from a penalty corner.

Japan kept up the pressure and soon earned their second penalty corner but wasted the chance.

Japan doubled their lead in the second quarter when Hasegawa scored from Aimi Kobayaashi's pass.

World no. 23 Chile looked more positive after the change of ends and put pressure on the Japanese defence for a brief period in the third quarter.

In that period, the Chileans secured three quick penalty corners but failed to find the back of the net.

Japan, however, got their act together soon and broke the Chilean defence to secure two penalty corners in the third quarter but they were wasted.

The Japanese kept up the pressure on the Chilean defence in the fourth and final quarter.

Japan earned two more penalty corners in the final six minutes of the match but to no avail. PTI SSC

