Lauderhill (Florida) [US], May 22 (ANI): Skipper Jatinder Singh emerged as the match-winner, guiding Oman to a nail-biting Super Over victory against the United States of America (USA) in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter in Lauderhill on Wednesday, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Jatinder scored a century to help Oman post a total of 266 that USA were able to match, before returning in the extra over to deliver the knockout blow as Oman moved up to third on the League 2 standings.

The experienced right-hander paced Oman's innings after they were sent into bat first by USA captain Monank Patel. he was eventually dismissed in the 41st over after contributing 100 from just 101 deliveries.

It looked like Oman had enough runs on the board to defend, but Jasdeep Singh took 17 from the final six deliveries to ensure the match was sent into a deciding Super Over.

Harmeet Singh and Andries Gous could only manage 13 runs from the USA Super Over, with Jatinder smashing 12 runs from the first three deliveries of Oman's extra over, eventually clinching the victory.

The win sees Oman move past Scotland and up to third place on the League 2 standings, while the USA remain in second spot.

Oman will be back in action on Friday when they take on Canada at the same venue in Lauderhill. (ANI)

