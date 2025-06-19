Melbourne [Australia], June 19 (ANI): Indian batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has been retained by Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Draft, leading a list of 23 international players picked up by the eight franchises on Thursday in Melbourne.

Rodrigues, a fan favourite in Brisbane, will return to the Heat alongside fellow overseas stars Chinelle Henry and Nadine de Klerk, strengthening the club's batting and all-round options for WBBL|10.

The draft also saw Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu and South African speedster Shabnim Ismail join Sydney Thunder, alongside England's Heather Knight, forming a formidable international trio.

The Sydney Sixers bolstered their squad with the exciting signings of England's Sophia Dunkley and Mady Villiers, as well as New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr.

Adelaide Strikers picked up a power-packed group in England's Sophie Ecclestone and Tammy Beaumont, along with South African star Laura Wolvaardt.

Melbourne Stars strengthened their core by drafting England wicketkeeper Amy Jones, South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, and young English talent Dani Gibson.

Perth Scorchers added firepower through New Zealand's Sophie Devine, England's Paige Scholfield, and South African Chloe Tryon.

The Hobart Hurricanes opted for experience and versatility, securing England trio Danni Wyatt, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Linsey Smith.

Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, drafted West Indian power-hitter Deandra Dottin and dynamic English all-rounder Alice Capsey.

WBBL Draft - Round 1

Sydney Sixers - Sophia Dunkley (Platinum ) Adelaide Strikers - Sophie E ( Platinum ) Melbourne Stars - Amy Jones ( Platinum )Perth Scorchers - Sophie Devine ( Platinum ) Hobart Hurricanes - Danni Wyatt- Hodge ( Platinum) Sydney Thunders - Heather Knight ( Platinum) Melbourne Renegades - Deandra Dottin ( Platinum) Brisbane Heats - Jemimah Rodrigues ( Platinum)

Round 2;

Sydney Sixers -Amelia Kerr (Platinum ) Adelaide Strikers -Laura Wolvarrdt ( Gold ) Melbourne Stars - Marizanne Kapp ( Platinum )Perth Scorchers -Paige Scholfield ( Gold ) Hobart Hurricanes -Natalie Sciver- Brunt( Platinum) Sydney Thunders - Chamari Athapaththu ( Platinum) Melbourne Renegades - Alice Capsey ( Gold)

Round 3

Brisbane Heats - Chinelle Henry ( Silver ) Sydney Thunders - Shabnim Ismail ( Gold ) Hobart Hurricanes - Linsey Smith ( Silver ) Perth Scorchers - Chloe Tryon ( Silver ) Melbourne Stars - Dani Gibson ( Gold )

Round 4

Sydney Sixers - Mady Villers ( Bronze ) Adelaide Strikers - Tammy Beaumont ( Bronze )Brisbane Heats - Nadine de Klerk ( Bronze). (ANI)

