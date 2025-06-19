FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami and FC Porto will be looking for their first win in the FIFA Club World Cup when the two teams meet at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Lionel Messi-led Miami have not been their usual self this season with issues maintaining consistency in their performance. This tournament of such a global standard attracts the best talents and Inter Miami will need to raise their standards. Portuguese giants Porto have regularly played in the Champions League and that will come in handy here. The team failed to create many chances in the previous game and will need to do well in this department. Inter Miami versus FC Porto will be streamed on the DAZN app and website from 12:30 AM IST. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated: Check Team Standings, Qualification Status of Each Group With Goal Difference of Football Tournament.

Jordi Alba, Yannick Bright, David Martinez, and Gonzalo Lujan were all missing in action against Al-Ahly and doubts remain over their availability for Inter Miami this evening. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez did not create many opportunities in the last game, nor did any player set them up, which is a cause of concern. Sergio Busquets is an important cog in their wheel and should help the team keep things tidy in midfield.

Gabri Veiga is a big name in the FC Porto midfield, and he can help the side open the Miami backline. Samu Omorodion will be the target man for FC Porto in the final third, supported by Pepe behind him as the playmaker. Ze Pedro, Martim Fernandes, and Ivan Marcano will form the back three for the team. IShowSpeed Made 'FIFA President' By Gianni Infantino, Brazilian Legend Ronaldo Helps Him Put on Blazer on Sidelines of Al-Ahly vs Inter Miami Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Inter Miami vs Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Porto Date Friday, June 20 Time 12:30 AM (IST) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Inter Miami will square off against Porto in a Group A match on Friday, June 20. The Inter Miami vs Porto match is set to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Inter Miami vs Porto live telecast on any TV channel. For Inter Miami vs Porto online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Miami vs Porto, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Porto live streaming on the DAZN app and website. Inter Miami will be challenged in this game, and we could well see a FC Porto win here.

