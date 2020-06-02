Sports News | Jess Kerr and Natalie Dodd Receive First NZC Contract Offers

Wellington, Jun 2 (PTI) Bowler Jess Kerr and wicket-keeper Natalie Dodd have been offered New Zealand women's team's central contracts for the first time as part of a 17-player list for the 2020-21 season.

Dodd made her debut as a teenager back in 2010 while, in the 2019-20 season, Kerr played both ODI and T20I cricket against South Africa.

Also Read | Twitterati Not Impressed With Yuvraj Singh's Comment on Yuzvendra Chahal During Instagram Live With Rohit Sharma, Seek Apology; Watch Viral Video.

Both players earned development contracts in 2019-20, while Kerr was also part of the Emerging Players Programme the previous year.

Of the players centrally contracted during the previous year, Bernadine Bezuidenhout and Rachel Priest did not receive offers for the coming season.

Also Read | Steve Smith Reveals One Thing Which He â€˜Admiresâ€™ the Most About Virat Kohli.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter said Kerr and Dodd fully deserved their promotion.

"It's an acknowledgment of hard work and perseverance from both Jess and Natalie, culminating in a fantastic opportunity ahead of them," he said.

"Jess was an excellent addition to the group last season and impressed the coaching staff with her work ethic and commitment. We're looking forward to her developing her game over the next 12 months," he added. Players offered central contracts for 2020-21:

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Natalie Dodd, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Lea Tahuhu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)