Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday condemned the alleged manhandling of the protesting wrestlers by Delhi Police.

Soren also criticised the detention of the athletes and demanded their immediate release.

"On a day when the new Parliament building is dedicated to the nation, it's distressing to witness such brutal & shameful manhandling of India's most celebrated champion wrestlers, our national pride. Their crime - seeking justice through peaceful democratic protests. I strongly condemn their detention & demand their immediate release," he said.

Delhi Police on Sunday detained Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia after they breached the security cordon moving towards the new Parliament building for a women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

The wrestlers were also allegedly manhandled by Delhi police when they were trying to march towards the new Parliament complex to hold a women's panchayat as part of their ongoing protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

They are demanding for the removal of the Wrestling Federation chief for allegedly sexually harassing female wrestlers.

