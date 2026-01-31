Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 31 (ANI): Jindal Bedla continued their imperious run in the ongoing season, producing a dominant display to enter the semi-finals of the KogniVera Cup 2026 (8-goal), currently underway in Jaipur, according to a release.

The side first outplayed Thunderbolt with an emphatic 11-2.5 victory before holding their nerve to beat Jaipur in the penalty shootout to seal their place in the last four.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play in Atletico Nacional vs Inter Miami Club Friendly 2026 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Despite Thunderbolt starting the contest with a 1.5-goal advantage due to the handicap rule, Jindal Bedla asserted control from the opening chukker. Star performer Siddhant Sharma led the charge with a sensational eight-goal haul, while Simran Shergill chipped in with two goals, and Venkatesh Jindal added one to complete a comprehensive team performance.

Jindal Bedla made their intentions clear early on as Siddhant Sharma struck twice in the first chukker, with Simran Shergill also finding the target to put his side firmly in command. The second chukker saw Siddhant elevate his game further, netting five goals to stretch Jindal Bedla's lead to 8-1.5.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand Free Live Cricket Streaming Online, 5th T20I 2026.

The momentum continued in the third chukker as Venkatesh Jindal and Simran Shergill scored a goal each, taking the scoreline to 10-1.5 heading into the final period. Thunderbolt's Lt Col Vishal Singh Chauhan managed to pull one back in the fourth chukker, but Siddhant Sharma had the final say, adding another goal to cap off a commanding 11-2.5 victory for Jindal Bedla.

Later, Jindal Bedla showcased their composure under pressure, overcoming Jaipur in the penalty shootout to confirm their berth in semi-final, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The team's strong showing comes on the back of their recent triumph at the Rajmata Gayatri Devi Memorial Cup, where Jindal Bedla were crowned champions after remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. Riding high on confidence and form, the side now has its sights firmly set on the iconic seven-foot KogniVera Cup trophy -- the world's tallest polo trophy -- as they continue their quest for another historic title. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)