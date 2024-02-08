Johannesburg, Feb 8 (PTI) Sam Cook took four wickets before half centuries from skipper Faf du Plessis and opener L du Plooy saw Johannesburg Super Kings crush Paarl Royals by nine wickets in a lopsided SA20 eliminator here.

Sam Cook (4/24), Nandre Burger (3/26) and Imran Tahir (2/33) fired in unison to dismiss the Royals for just 138 in 18.5 overs after Faf du Plessis had won the toss and elected to field first on Wednesday.

In reply, Leus du Plooy (68 off 43 balls) and Du Plessis (55 not out off 34 balls) scored brisk half-centuries to help JSK reach 139 for one with 40 balls remaining.

Playing his first SA20 match, Cook, who replaced an injured Lizaad Williams, claimed the wickets of Jos Butler (10), Mitchell Van Buuren (0), Codi Yusuf (11) and Obed Mccoy (4).

The 44-year-old veteran spinner Tahir then not only took two wickets but also claimed a couple of stunning catches.

For Paarl Royals, David Miller struck four boundaries and two sixes in his 40-ball 47 and shared 44 runs in 34 balls for the fourth wicket with Dane Vilas.

JSK will play Durban SuperGiants in the second qualifier.

