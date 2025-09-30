Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon and 17-time world champion wrestler John Cena's final match will take place on December 13 as a part of 'Saturday Night's Main Event' in Washington DC.

"WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, in partnership with Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the nation's capital, today announced that 17-time World Champion John Cena's final match will headline Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 13, at Monumental Sports & Entertainment's Capital One Arena in Washington DC," WWE said in a release.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for 1st T20I 2025 and Who Will Win NZ vs AUS T20I?.

After a year-long farewell tour, with stops at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam along the way, Cena's career - highlighted by 17 World Championships, five US Championship title reigns and two Royal Rumble victories - will come to an emotional close live from the nation's capital, the release said.

"Washington, D.C. is the Sports Capital and the perfect place to honour John Cena's remarkable legacy," said Angie M Gates, President and CEO of Events DC.

Also Read | Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS 2025 Match? Here's the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

"We are excited to welcome WWE fans from our city and around the globe to witness an unforgettable final showdown in our nation's capital. We deeply value our partnership with WWE and look forward to providing fans with an experience they will cherish forever," added Angie.

Cena, 48, has enjoyed a wonderful year so far. He is known for his in-ring technique, charity work outside the ring, and his longevity. He began his retirement tour, finishing as runners-up to Jey Uso at the 'Royal Rumble' in February.

He sealed his status as the number one contender to the WWE Undisputed Championship at the 'Elimination Chamber' and eventually defeated Cody Rhodes to secure his record 17th world championship.

This was followed by successful title defences against old rivals Randy Orton and CM Punk. However, at Summerslam, he lost the title to Cody in August.

A quick-paced match with Logan Paul followed at 'Clash in Paris' event, followed by a defeat to a returning Brock Lesnar at 'Wrestlepalooza' in September. Cena's retirement tour this year has seen him go back to some of his old rivalries and share the ring with some new talent. On October 11, Cena will take on AJ Styles, another acclaimed rival of his, at the 'Crown Jewel' event in Perth on October 11. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)