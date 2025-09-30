Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire match in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer)? Lionel Messi is undoubtedly a major attraction whenever and wherever Inter Miami play and the situation would not be much different this time as well, as the Herons lock horns with the Chicago Fire at the Chase Stadium in Florida. Inter Miami, currently placed fourth on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table, will look to secure a victory and move upwards. MLS 2025: Tadeo Allende Scores As Inter Miami Draw 1–1 on the Road Against Toronto FC (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi, like he has been doing so far in his illustrious career, has been the standout performer for his team, Inter Miami, in the MLS 2025. The 38-year-old Argentina National Football Team star has had a spectacular MLS 2025 campaign so far, where he has scored 24 goals in as many matches and is the current top-scorer of the league this season. In terms of assists, he holds the second spot with 14 assists to his name. For Inter Miami to succeed against the Chicago Fire, fans would look to watch Lionel Messi perform his magic on the pitch. But will he play in the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS 2025 match? New York City FC 0-4 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Hits Brace As Herons Qualify For Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in their MLS 2025 match against Chicago Fire at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, October 1. The Argentina football star will look to continue his good form when he takes the pitch and will also be part of Inter Miami's starting XI. Ahead of the Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS 2025 match, the Herons took to social media to share a training video which extensively featured Lionel Messi. You can watch the video below.

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami's Training Video:

Every move. Every drill. Every detail counts. We’re ready ☑️ 🩷 @RoyalCaribbean pic.twitter.com/UWFuZb6fXN — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 30, 2025

Inter Miami enter this MLS 2025 clash against Chicago Fire on the back of a four-match unbeaten run and will look to extend that. Lionel Messi had last scored for Inter Miami when the Herons had outclassed New York City 4-0. He had netted a brace and the Argentine will look to add to his goal-scoring tally in this match as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2025 07:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).