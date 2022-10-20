Canberra [Australia], October 20 (ANI): Cameron Green has been named as Josh Inglis' replacement in Australia's T20 World Cup squad after Inglis injured his hand while playing golf in Sydney on Wednesday.

Cameron Green, 23, joins the squad after making an impression at the top of the order during Australia's T20I series in India last month, providing him an opportunity to continue his remarkable recent ascent in international cricket.

The event hosts may aim to use Green in a similar manner in the T20 World Cup should the opportunity come after he blasted two half-centuries for Australia while filling in for seasoned opener David Warner at the top of the order.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday night, Australia will face rival New Zealand from across the Tasman Sea in its opening T20 World Cup match.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 has approved Cameron Green as a replacement for Inglis in the Australia squad as stated by ICC.

Green, who has played seven T20Is, was named as a replacement after Inglis was ruled out due to a right-hand injury requiring surgery.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

