Namibia's defeat at the hands of the Netherlands came as a shocker for many considering the team was high on confidence following their win against Sri Lanka in the opener. Next up for the African nation is the United Arab Emirates, a side ruled out of the tournament following two successive losses. The game will be played at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong which has a batting-friendly wicket. The team winning the toss will like to bat first and put up a above-par score. Namibia's batting let them down against the Dutch and with UAE boasting of a good bowling line-up, massive improvements are needed. Opponents UAE has played well in bits and parts but they still lack what it takes to shine at the highest level. Namibia versus UAE will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 1:30 PM IST. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 First Round Points Table Live Updated: West Indies Move to Third in Group B, Scotland on Top.

Jan Frylinck has top-scored for Namibia in both of their World Cup games so far and all eyes will be on him when the team bats against UAE. Michael van Lingen and Stephan Baard are other consistent performers who give the side the edge. The team has bowled well so far in the campaign and does not give runs easily. JJ Smit is the go-to bowler for the skipper due to his wicket-taking abilities and UAE will need to play him with caution.

UAE has issues with its batting unit and their abject surrender against Sri Lanka in pursuit of 153 bears testimony to this fact. Just three of the batters could get to double figures as the side bundled out for 73. They do not seem to have a game plan at the moment and could struggle against Namibia. They have a decent bowling attack though with a good mix of fast and spin bowling.

When Is Namibia vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Namibia vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Simonds Stadium, Kardinia Park in Geelong on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. The SL vs NED game has a start time of 09:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch Namibia vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the Namibia vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The NAM vs UAE match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 2/2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch Namibia vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Namibia vs UAE, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Namibia should claim all two points from this match with UAE struggling with the bat so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).