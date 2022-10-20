Scotland's Michael Jones is on top of the Most Runs in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 list, followed by Sri Lanka's opening batsman Kusal Mendis. The T20 World Cup 2022 is nearing the Super 12 round and we will witness some top names dominating the list soon. For the first time ever, the T20I World Cup Championship sees its return in less than a year's span. The eighth edition of T20I World Cup will hit the battlefield from October 16 till November 13 2022. Meanwhile, check out the leading run-scorers in T20 World Cup 2022 below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

We witnessed Australia emerging as the new title winners in the 2021 edition of the marquee event, after kangaroos tossed their close challenger New Zealand in the final last year. The reigning champions acquire the rights to host this year's edition. Seven different Australian venues have been thus chosen for the event which include Hobart, Geelong, Brisbane, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2022

Player M Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Michael Jones (SCOT) 2 2 106 86 53.00 147.22 0 1 Kusal Mendis (SL) 3 3 103 79 34.33 163.49 0 1 Curtis Campher (IRE) 2 2 99 72* 99.00 183.33 0 1 Pathum Nissanka (SL) 3 3 97 74 32.33 106.59 0 1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM) 2 2 96 82 48.00 171.42 0 1

16 top-notch teams will engage in the high-intensity drama in almost month-long fixtures. The tournament will be played in three stages; Round 1, Super 12 and Knockouts (semi-finals) before the summit clash is adorned in all its glory for the top two teams. Eight teams including defending champions Australia, New Zealand, India, Pakistan, South-Africa, England, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have direct qualification for super 12 stage and thus, these sides will skip through round 1.Meanwhile, remaining 8 teams will have to go through round 1 to qualify for the super 12 stage. Notably, only four out of 8 teams will qualify from round 1 into the next stage. Who Is the Highest Run-Scorer in T20 World Cup History From India? From Rohit Sharma to MS Dhoni, List of Top 5 Indian Run Scorers.

World-class batters from 16 different nations playing under one roof will offer value for money for cricket lovers. From class performers like Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam to power-hitters like Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav and Finn Allen or any ordinary batter on a given day, it will be visual treat to anticipate who could be the leading run scorers of the tournament as we follow the updates on same ahead of the T20I World Cup 2022 Australia.

