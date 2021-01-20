Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Star India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has entered into a multi-year contract with JSW Sports, which will look after the cricketer's commercial and marketing rights.

JSW Sports, the sports arm of the USD 13 billion JSW Group conglomerate, on Wednesday announced Pant addition to its growing list of talents. Pant was earlier managed by Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

The multi-year association will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old cricketer.

As part of the association, JSW Sports will manage his image positioning and all his commercial engagements, including brand endorsements and appearances, social media monetisation and business deals.

JSW Sports has talents from Olympic sports, football and kabaddi including Olympic bronze-medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik and wrestling star Bajrang Punia.

Pant, who was one of the architects of India's historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test in Brisbane on Tuesday with an unbeaten 89, said he was looking forward to the association.

"I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing to promote sports in India and have seen their dedication towards helping create and sustain a sporting culture in India," he said in a statement issued by JSW Sports.

Welcoming Pant to the organisation, Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports, said, "I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg.

"He truly is a special talent and we are confident that he has all the ingredients to become a global sporting icon."

