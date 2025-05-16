Charlotte (USA), May 16 (AP) Justin Thomas' wild opening round at the PGA Championship ended fittingly enough, with his left sock and shoe off as he contemplated how to hit from an utterly ridiculous lie after his ball came to rest on a one-foot patch of tall grass sandwiched between a large rock and a creek next to the 18th green.

Yeah, it was that kind of a day.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Javelin Throw Event Coverage in IST.

For what it's worth, Thomas somehow managed to land his chip beautifully on the green by striking down at the ball with his lob wedge, only to miss the 12-foot par putt and finish at 2-over-par 73, nine shots behind leader Jhonattan Vegas.

It could have been worse.

Also Read | Italian Open 2025: Tommy Paul Beats Hubert Hurkacz To Reach Semifinals; Jannik Sinner Thrashes Casper Ruud.

The two-time PGA champion played the first six holes in 4 over before rallying back to 1 over for the day heading into No. 18. By the end of his round, his scorecard had more squares and circles than a kindergarten playroom as he finished with five birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey.

His start was somewhat reminiscent of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, which he went on to win.

Thomas began that round on the back nine and was 2 over with three holes left. Then he bogeyed the seventh hole when he hit into the water and flew the green on No. 8.

“I could not have been in a worse place,” Thomas said at the time. “I was 7 yards over the green on a downslope. And now I have a chip that I have to get up-and-down or I'm 4 over."

Thomas holed what he called “the most ridiculous flop shot I've ever hit” for a birdie to shoot 73.

The following day, he shot 66 and was on his way to capturing the Wanamaker Trophy.

Bradley: I'm not watching you

===================

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was grouped with Andrew Novak and Maverick McNealy on Thursday, two players who have aspirations of making the team.

Bradley said that wasn't something he requested.

And, he made it clear to both players that he wasn't there to scout them. He told them he would be focused on his own efforts to win the championship.

“I actually kind of felt bad for the boys when I saw it,” said Bradley, who shot a 3-under 68. “I remember my first time playing with a captain, I played with Tom Watson at the Greenbrier, and I was nervous to do that."

Bradley said he liked how Novak and McNealy responded to the pressure. Both shot 70.

“There's nothing in these two days that's going to determine yes or no if they're on this team,” Bradley said. “I'm proud of the way they played today. I'm sure that was definitely a distraction for them. They didn't show it. They played amazing.”

The threesome will play together again on Friday.

A Cole-in-one

=========

Eric Cole made a hole-in-one on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Cole's tee shot on the par-3 fourth hole bounced four times before finding the cup as Cole raised his arms in celebration and high-fived his caddie. Cole also had a hole-in-one at the Zurich Classic two-man team event in New Orleans two years ago, but that doesn't count in PGA Tour records.

He has two aces on the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I was like right on the edge whether it was enough club or not, so kind of hit a little bigger draw with the wind than I normally do,” Cole said. “I was concerned it might be a touch short, but then when I saw it land, figured it was going to be pretty good.”

PGA club pro nearly records ace

=====================

Club pro Michael Block grabbed national attention two years ago when he made an ace while playing with Rory McIlroy at Oak Hill. On Thursday, club pro Tyler Collet nearly duplicated the feat when his tee shot on the 13th hole lipped out, coming to rest just a few inches away.

“I honestly thought it went in,” said Collet, who is representing St. John's Golf Club. “I heard the roars kind of build and then kind of go like, aww.”

He caddie then gave him a fake high-five.

“He purposefully juked me out and I'm a little upset about it,” Collet said, “but we'll get him back tomorrow.”

Collet recorded the best score Thursday of the 20 club pros in the field, a 73.

That shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given that he won the PGA Professional Championship on April 30 by a record 10 shots to qualify for the tournament.

Dustin's disaster

===========

Dustin Johnson was even par through 10 holes when his round fell apart, leaving him in danger of missing the cut in his second straight major.

Double bogeys at Nos. 11 and 17 led to a 78.

Johnson twice three-putted from inside 6 feet. The last came on the 17th hole, when he four-putted from 50 feet. Johnson had to rely on an invitation to play this year because his exemption for winning the 2020 Masters has run out and he has few opportunities to earn world ranking points playing on LIV Golf.

United Nations of golf

===============

There are players from 12 countries among the top 10 and ties — a major championship record. The previous mark was 11 at the British Open in 1997 (final round), 2002 (second round) and 2006 (first round); and the 2014 PGA Championship (second round). (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)