Rome, Sep 16 (AP) Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo had his coaching qualification approved by the Italian soccer federation on Wednesday.

Pirlo completed his final exams and earned his UEFA Pro coaching badge on Monday.

The qualification, following a year-long course, is required for a coach to lead a team in Serie A or B.

The 41-year-old Pirlo was handed his first coaching job last month when he was put in charge of Juventus' under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri.

Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano, Luca Toni and Thiago Motta also earned their badges this week.

All the coaches had started the course in September 2019 and had to attend 240 hours of lessons, including online versions that were organised during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They then had to take an exam and present their thesis.

The federation revealed that the best students were Motta, who received a mark of 108 out of 110, and Pirlo, who earned a 107. AP

