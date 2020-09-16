Rafael Nadal will take on Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round single’s clash at the 2020 Rome Masters on September 16, 2020 (Wednesday). This will be Nadal’s first appearance post lockdown as the ‘King of Clay’ didn’t take part in the Cincinnati Masters as well the recently concluded US Open 2020. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta in Italian Open 2020, can scroll down below. Rafael Nadal Shares Picture Ahead of Tennis Return, Spaniard Faces Pablo Carreno Busta in Italian Open 2020 (See Post).

This will be the sixth meeting between the two players and Rafael Nadal has dominated Carreno Busta by winning all the five games between them. Nadal has won the competition nine times and considering the record between the two players, the number 2 seed will start as the favourite. This will be Rafael Nadal’s first clay-court match of the season.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Italian Open 2020 of Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Second-round Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta match will take place on September 16, 2020 (Wednesday). The second-round match in US Open 2020 will be played on Rome, Italy and it has a tentative start time of 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Italian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Second-round Match? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta third-round match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Italian Open 2020 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD to live telecast the third-round encounter.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Italian Open 2020 of Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta Men’s Singles Second-round Match Online in India?

The match will also be available live on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta match online for its fans in India.

