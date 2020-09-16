MS Dhoni and Monu Singh have been spotted on the sets as they were spotted shooting for a commercial ahead of the IPL 2020. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the picture of the two on the sets together. The countdown for the IPL 2020 has begun already and the fans, players and the franchises have been making their final preparations for the mega event which will begin on September 19, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium. Mumbai Indians will be taking on their arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and the cricket-starved fans are waiting for the nerve-wracking contest between the two teams. CSK IPL 2020 Schedule With Date & Timings in IST: Chennai Super Kings Matches of Indian Premier League 13 With Full Timetable, Fixtures in UAE.

The Indian Premier League 2020 has been held in UAE due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in India. Ahead of the tournament, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly himself flew to UAE to make sure that everything is under control. He even took a tour to the Sharjah Cricket Ground to check out the preparations for the tournament. For now, let's have a look at the picture shared by Chennai Super Kings below:

View this post on Instagram MS in the house! 😋 #WhistlePodu @snj.10000 A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl) on Sep 16, 2020 at 4:36am PDT

Talking about MI vs CSK, the rivalry between the two teams is no less than an El Classico battle which always gets down to the live wire. The two teams have met each other 24 times in the IPL and Rohit Sharma's men have won on 13 occasions and the rest have been won by the Yellow Army.

