Turin (Italy), Dec 16 (AP) Juventus missed a chance to return to the top of the Serie A when Genoa came from behind to draw 1-1.

The Turin giant started the day two points behind leader Inter Milan and although the gap was halved, Inter can extend its lead on Sunday when it plays Lazio.

At times Friday's match seemed like a personal duel between Genoa goalkeeper Josep Martinez and Juventus striker Federico Chiesa.

Chiesa had a good shot saved by Martinez early and they were at the center of the action again when the deadlock was broken after 28 minutes.

Martinez brought Chiesa down inside the box and the forward hammered home the penalty.

However, the home side got an equalizer three minutes into the second half thanks to Albert Gudmundsson. The Icelandic striker finished a spectacular move by volleying in from close range.

Moments later, Chiesa had a good chance to give Juventus the lead again when he picked up a loose pass from Martinez. The forward, however, was slow to act and Martinez got down well to make the save.

The draw left Genoa still in 14th place. AP

