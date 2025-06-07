Northampton, Jun 7 (PTI) Anshul Kamboj provided the breakthrough to leave England Lions at 58 for one at lunch after India A folded for 348 on day two of the second unofficial Test, here Saturday.

Tom Haines (28 batting) and Emilio Gay (3 batting) were at the crease as the Lions were trailing by 290 runs in their first innings.

Kamboj got India A the breakthrough with a brilliant outswinger that had Ben McKinney (12) caught behind by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel for 12, shortly after the left-handed opener was dropped at point in the eighth over.

Otherwise, run flowed easily for the Lions even as India A bowlers continued to probe their defence and discipline continuously.

Gay was, in particular, troubled by the India A bowlers even though the conditions remained conducive for batting compared to the first day when it was overcast and the pitch sported fresh grass.

Earlier, resuming at 319 for seven, Indian batters could not trouble the scorers much as the remainder of the batting folded for the first-innings total of 348.

Overnight batters Tanush Kotian fell for 15 off 37 balls with two fours while Kamboj was dismissed for a mere two.

There was success at last for Joshua Tongue who not only accounted for the overnight batters — cleaning up Kotian and dismissing Kamboj leg-before — but he also played a key role in the run-out dismissal of Tushar Deshpande (11).

Khaleel Ahmed remained unbeaten on seven.

Brief scores:

India A: 348 all out in 89.3 overs (KL Rahul 116, Karun Nair 40, Dhruv Jurel 52, Nitish Kumar Reddy 34; Chris Woakes 3/60, George Hill 2/56)

England Lions: 58 for 1 in 16 overs (Tom Haines batting 28; Anshul Kamboj 1/13).

