New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): New Zealand will feature in six Tests over the next two months in India and Sri Lanka. Five of these six Tests will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25. New Zealand are currently placed at the third position in the WTC standings with a point percentage of 50%.

The Black Caps won the inaugural edition of the championship in 2021, which was their second senior men's ICC title. And New Zealand's hunger for another WTC win stays strong, as shown by their enthusiasm for the upcoming games.

Ahead of his side's one-off Test (not a part of the WTC) against Afghanistan in Greater Noida, India, Williamson told reporters that the presence of the WTC in the cricketing calendar, with its points system, added greater value to each Test.

"In some ways it's like tournament sport, isn't it? Even though it's over a longer period of time in the [World] Test Championship, but the value of games is high," Williamson said as quoted by the ICC.

"The context around Test cricket with the Test Championship is really key and it's brought out a lot of really exciting games. And so naturally having six Test matches together is a big part of our Test Championship calendar and one that we're excited about," the former skipper added.

New Zealand tour Sri Lanka for a two-Test series following their Afghanistan encounter, and then return to India for a three-match series.

The side is yet to crack the India code with just two Test wins in the country thus far, the last of which came in 1988. They've done better in Sri Lanka with five Test wins, but their only series win in the island nation in Tests came during their inaugural tour in 1984.

Williamson accepted that the upcoming tours were a demanding prospect, but felt that the Kiwis would benefit from the experience.

"It's really important that we look to grow as a unit. It's nice and clear on how we want to play over here. We always know that it's a tough challenge whenever you play in these parts of the world, slightly different from back home. But you know always a great experience and playing against a really, really strong side," Williamson said. (ANI)

