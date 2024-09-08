After 11 days of exciting and enthralling sporting action, it is finally time for the Paris Paralympics 2024 to come to an end. Paralympics is always a competition which shows what human being is actually capable of even after being pushed to brink of their limit and the Paris Paralympics has throughout represented that spirit. Like the Olympics closing ceremony that took place on 12 August, the closing ceremony of the Paralympics too will be held at the iconic Stade de France. India had their most successful campaign in the Paris Paralympics 2024, winning 29 medals consisting of 7 gold medals. Their previous best was 19 at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. But this time they have bettered it by leaps and bounds with unprecedented success in the track and field events. Archer Harvinder Singh, who won gold in men’s individual recurve open, and para-athlete Preethi Pal, who won two bronze medals, will be India’s flag-bearers at the closing ceremony of the Paralympics. Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Updated.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly, the mastermind of the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics as well as the opening ceremony of the Paralympics will be the man behind the Paris Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony as well. The baton will be passed to the American athletes for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics. As per the official website of the Olympics, Ali Stroker, a Tony Award-winning actress, will perform the national anthem of the United State during the handover ceremony. Jazz pianist Matthew Whitaker, violinist and singer-songwriter Gaelynn Lea, rapper, songwriter and athlete Garnett Silver-Hall, along with performing artist Anderson Paak will follow it with a musical performance.

When Is Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony will take place at the Stade de France. The event will start in Paris, France on September 8, 2024 (Sunday) and it will mark the end of the Paris Paralympics 2024. The event has a scheduled start time of 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). India at Paralympics 2024 Medal Tally Winners List Updated.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony On TV?

DD Sports, which provided live telecast of the Paris Paralympic Games events live in India, is likely to telecast the closing ceremony as well. For the live-streaming viewing option, fans can read more. Paralympics Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Reveals Latest Artwork for Paris Paralympic Games 2024.

How To Get Live Streaming Of Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of the Paris Paralympic Games 2024 online in India. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website as well as the Paralympic Games YouTube channel to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 closing ceremony online. A free live-streaming viewing option will be available for both app and website users.

