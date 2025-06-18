Kangana Ranaut has been appointed as brand ambassador of the championships. (Photo: PCI/SAI)

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is proud to announce that Kangana Ranaut, renowned actor and politician, has been appointed as the official Brand Ambassador of the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

A powerful voice in Indian public life, Ranaut's association brings immense energy, visibility, and a renewed focus to para-athletics in India. As Brand Ambassador, she will champion the values of resilience, inclusion, and excellence -- the very ethos of the Championships, as per the PCI press release.

Sharing her thoughts on this new role, Ranaut said:"India's para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day. I am deeply honoured to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements. Para sport is not just about competition -- it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions."

The Paralympic Committee of India believes that Ranaut's voice will significantly amplify public engagement with para sports and inspire the next generation of athletes and fans across the country.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of PCI and a two-time Paralympic gold medallist, remarked:"We are thrilled to have Kangana Ji on board. Her passion, influence, and commitment to India's athletes make her a perfect ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships."

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will welcome athletes from over 100 countries and is poised to be the biggest para-sporting event ever hosted by India. With Ranaut's support, PCI aims to bring para sports into every Indian home, school, and heart.

The Jawaharlal Stadium will witness over 1,000 athletes in action during the Championships from September 27 and October 5. It will be the 12th edition of the competition and the largest-ever para-sport event to be held in India. (ANI)

