Noida/Kanpur, Jan 22 (PTI) Work on a major infrastructure project in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for indoor sports with a special focus on games for specially-abled athletes, will be completed by this May, officials said on Saturday.

There will be provision for multiple indoor games in the multi-level facility which is coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore, Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar said.

The senior IAS officer, who is also chairman of Kanpur Smart City Limited, earlier this week inspected the project's progress, said the upcoming facility would be unique and the first-of-its-kind in the entire Uttar Pradesh.

"There will be provision for multiple indoor sports in the facility and it will be helpful for amateurs, professionals and community players. This complex will have two glass squash courts, an indoor shooting range of 10 meters with five bays along with a seating arena," he said.

"The complex will have facilities for paralympics games with easy access for specially-abled sportspersons. Almost 22 types of indoor games out of 28 included in the Olympic games can be played in this complex," the officer added.

The complex will be divided into three zones with facilities for sports-related seminars, exhibitions, lectures and pre- and post-game events, he said.

The 'Zone Two' will comprise sports activities for all age groups at community level having a gymnasium and separate facilities for girls and women including spa, sauna and Jacuzzi besides a physiotherapy room. The playroom for children will have ease of access for specially-abled children, he said.

There will also be a covered semi-Olympic size swimming pool which can be used even during nights, Shekhar said.

The 'Zone Three' has one of the largest indoor sports halls of Uttar Pradesh, which can accommodate seven badminton courts at a time or alternatively other games like table tennis, hand ball, basketball, judo, karate, wrestling, with a 500-audience gallery, he said.

"Work on Zone One is complete, and officials have been instructed to complete the work on the other two zones by April. The facility costs Rs 40 crore and is expected to be ready by this May," the divisional commissioner told PTI.

