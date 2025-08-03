Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3 (ANI): Legendary icons Kapil Dev, Baichung Bhutia, Abhinav Bindra, Pullela Gopichand, and Gagan Narang have come together in a Telangana government initiative for sports. This integrated approach aims to strengthen grassroots talent, optimise infrastructure, and drive excellence for robust, holistic sports development.

By creating clear athlete pathways and aligning with the state's progressive sports policy, the initiative positions Telangana at the forefront of India's sporting ambitions, leading the charge in a nationwide sports revolution, as per a press release from the Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG).

These sporting legends, together with leading administrators and top industry figures, make up the newly constituted Board of Governors of the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF). "This pioneering public-private model is designed to strengthen grassroots systems, foster excellence across disciplines, and serve as a national blueprint for nurturing India's next generation of champions," the release said.

The Board brings together on-ground sporting wisdom with institutional and corporate expertise, featuring influential leaders such as RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, whose strategic investments span Indian sport, including cricket, and Vita Dani, whose pivotal role has elevated Indian table tennis to new heights. It also includes women in sports visionaries like Kavya Maran, CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Upasana Kamineni Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Foundation, who bring fresh perspectives and a strong commitment to inclusive sporting growth.

"I believe this sports policy will go a long way in developing sports not only for our state but also for the country. Telangana has a proud legacy of sporting achievements, and I am confident that if India is to become a true sporting superpower, we must look at sports as a pillar of holistic development and bringing this governing body will help to look at giving sports development a real shot," said Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who launched the initiative as part of the state's new, expansive sports policy on Saturday, as quoted by SATG press release.

Alongside credible voices from cricket, football, badminton, shooting, and volleyball, the Telangana Sports Development Fund (TSDF) embodies a first-of-its-kind convergence of India's top athletic, corporate, and administrative minds. Operating with independent decision-making and collaborative intent, it is committed to building a future-ready ecosystem that prioritises transparency, excellence, and sustained growth.

The TSDF model is built around robust funding, athlete development, infrastructure, training of PE teachers, and targeted investment in Olympic sports, and this board will be responsible for the joint decision and transparent execution mechanisms.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Telangana Sports Conclave, Olympian Gagan Narang made a powerful case for rethinking how India approaches sports development "PPP (Public-Private Partnership) is the buzzword, but we forget the original PPP -- Policy, Programme and Performance. Buy into this PPP, and the other PPP will only follow through then. Telangana could be the first state to implement this."

The initiative -- while rooted in Telangana -- holds national significance in a country where systemic support for sports beyond cricket is often fragmented.

As Bindra noted in his address, "We need to build a playing population, not just a participating one. Grassroots development must go beyond medals -- it should be about fostering a love for sport, building systems, and empowering trained physical education teachers to take ownership. When that happens, India will truly become a sporting nation."

The newly formed board brings together elite athletes, entrepreneurs, and administrators:

1. Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, owner of IPL and ISL teams2. Upasana Kamineni, wellness entrepreneur and CSR advocate3. Vita Dani, Co-owner, Ultimate Table Tennis; Chairperson, Dani Foundation4. Kavya Maran, Director, Sun TV Network5. C. Shashidhar, MD, Vishawa Samudra Group6. Pullela Gopichand, Dronacharya awardee and chief badminton coach7. Ravikanth Reddy, volleyball administrator8. Baichung Bhutia, Indian football legend9. Abhinav Bindra, Olympic gold medallist, shooter10. Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup-winning cricket captain11. B.V. Papa Rao, former IAS officer and sports reform advocate12. Injeti Srinivas, former Secretary, Sports13. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt. of Telangana14. Shivasena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana

With this diverse panel steering the roadmap, the Telangana model could offer a scalable template for other states -- and possibly, a national policy rethink.

From medals to mindsets, from participation to podium -- India's sporting future may well be shaped by these collaborative steps taken. (ANI)

