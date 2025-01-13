Former India captain Kapil Dev quizzed paps about who Yograj Singh was after the photographers asked for the all-rounder's reply to comments made by Yuvraj Singh's father about going to the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper's house with a gun. Once good friends, Dev and Yograj share a very fractured relationship ever since the former dropped the latter from India National Cricket Team upon being captain of the Indian side. 'I Want To Put Bullet Through Your Head', Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Opens Up About Confronting Kapil Dev After Legendary Captain Dropped Him From Indian Team (Watch Video).

Kapil Dev Ignores Question About Yograj Singh

Kapil Dev said "Yograj singh kon hai"?😭 pic.twitter.com/h6qkSho9UW — Dhonism (@Dhonismforlife) January 13, 2025

