New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) World Cup-winning former India captain Kapil Dev on Wednesday said he is quite impressed with the national cricket team's bench strength in fast bowling, something that was a "novelty" in his playing days.

"A few decades back, I could not have expected that one day we will have so many quality fast bowlers in our country, players who are ranked at the top. It is great," he said after playing nine holes at Worldwide virtual fundraiser golf tournament here.

"During my playing days, fast bowlers were a novelty but now we have enough bench strength, there are enough fast bowlers to win us a match if the top guys are not available," he added referring to an attack which has a seasoned Jasprit Bumrah as well as a resolute newcomer like Mohammed Siraj.

The 62-year-old legendary pacer had undergone a bypass surgery last October but he is now back on his feet and the illness is a distant memory.

"What had happened? I am fine, enjoying golf and that is good enough. I don't remember anything happening to me," he quipped when asked about his health.

"I played nine holes this morning. It has been 200 days since I returned to the golf course," said Kapil, who was recently inducted as a board member for Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Asked if he has ever wanted to turn pro or represent the country in the Asian Games, the former skipper said: "I played for India in cricket, this is all my passion and I am enjoying myself."

The 12-day Hybrid international golf tournament, organised by the Rotary Club of Delhi South (RCDS) to raise funds for the surgery of 50 kids suffering from Congenital Heart Defects (CHD), will conclude on April 25.

"It is a privilege to lend my whole hearted support to this noble initiative where Rotary Club of Delhi South seeks to fund the surgery of 50 kids who are suffering from Congenital Heart Defects," Kapil said.

"I urge the entire golfers' community to come together and help the club to achieve their target of giving the 'Gift of Life' to children with CHD from underprivileged homes."

