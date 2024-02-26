Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Veteran pacer Marizanne Kapp's marvellous spell with the new ball helped Delhi Capitals to confine UP Warriorz to a sub-par 119 for nine in their Women's Premier League match here on Monday.

Kapp vindicated DC skipper Meg Lanning's decision to bowl first with stupendous figures of 4-1-5-3 as she bowled her full quota in a single burst.

Also Read | IPL 2024: Punjab Kings' Home Games To Take Place at Newly Developed Stadium in Mullanpur.

She started her destruction job getting rid of Vrinda Dinesh for a naught. Vrinda's slice had just enough power in it to reach Shikha Pandey at deep third man.

Tahila McGrath was the next to depart as Kapp disturbed her stumps with a growler. The ball pitched on middle-off line and then deviated just enough to smash onto the wicket as McGrath stood all squared up.

Also Read | East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2023-24 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of EBFC vs CFC Match in Indian Super League 10 on TV and Online.

The 34-year-old Kapp inflicted an even bigger blow in her third over when she gave marching orders to Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy.

Healy, who made 13 off 15 balls, tried to force the pace, but her shot neither had timing nor direction as Shafali Verma completed a fine running catch over her shoulder near the circle.

The Warriorz ended the Power Play at 21 for three and they needed a massive effort to turn the flow of the game.

However, regular fall of wickets dented Warriorz despite Shweta Sehrawat (45, 42 balls) playing couple of beefy shots including a slog swept six off Minnu Mani.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)