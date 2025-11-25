Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25 (ANI): Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra congratulated and felicitated the India women's cricket team for scripting history and winning the first-ever Blind Women's T20 World Cup.

The Indian side won the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 World Cup for the Blind, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in a one-sided final in Colombo on Sunday.

Also Read | SA 109/3 in 41 Overs (Lead by 397 Runs) | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates of 2nd Test 2025 Day 4: Proteas Eye Quick Runs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also congratulated the Indian Blind women's cricket team for creating history.

Taking to X, PM Modi "Congratulations to Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team for creating history by winning the inaugural Blind Women's T20 World Cup! More commendable is the fact that they stayed unbeaten in the series. This is indeed a historic sporting achievement, a shining example of hardwork, team work and determination. Each player is a champion! My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. This feat will inspire generations to come."

Also Read | India vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd Test 2025 Day 4: How To Watch IND vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

During the match, Indian bowlers displayed a superb show after opting to field first. They limited Nepal to 114/5 in 20 overs.

While chasing, the Indian batters scored 100 runs in the first 10 overs. Opener Phula Saren smashed 44 runs off 27 balls, including four boundaries.

Saren's innings ensured there was no threat as India chased down the target in the 13th over, sealing the title.

Apart from Phula, Karuna K played a fiery knock of 27-ball 42. Saren was adjudged Player of the Match for a match-winning innings.

"We are very proud, and it is a huge win. Our entire team worked very hard. It is a very strong team and other teams are afraid of playing with us. We are even ready to play with the men's team." Deepika TC said after winning the match.

It is a monumental achievement for the India Blind women's cricket team as they remained undefeated throughout the tournament to lift the prestigious title.

India won their opening game against Sri Lanka, followed by a 57-run win over Australia after failing to chase down the target of 293.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing down the 136-run target in 10.2 overs. In the semi-final, they thrashed Australia by nine wickets and sealed the trophy with a one-sided win over Nepal. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)