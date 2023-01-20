Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 20 (PTI) Karnataka gained three points after its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Kerala petered out to a draw on the fourth and final day here on Friday.

The visiting team extended its lead to 143 runs adding 75 more runs to its overnight 410 for 6. Karnataka's total of 485 for 9 declared was built on a superb double ton by India Test discard Mayank Agarwal (208, 360 balls, 17 fours, five sixes)

The Kerala batters made 96 for 4 in 51 overs to deny Karnataka any opening as the game ended in a draw. Karnataka picked up three points.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka batters B R Sharath (53, 101 balls, 5 fours) and Shubhang Hegde (50 not out, 138 balls, 2 fours) helped themselves to half-centuries as the team sought to extend the lead. Hegde, who batted cautiously, added 53 runs for the ninth wicket with V Vyshak (17) before the latter was bowled by Sijomon Joseph (1/90).

Off-spinner Vaishakh Chandran was the best bowler for the home team, finishing with 3 for 117 while M D Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena picked up two wickets each.

Meanwhile in Jodhpur, Rajasthan trounced Chhattisgarh by 167 runs and Goa registered an impressive innings win over Services in New Delhi.

Services, who were 139 for 2 overnight, saw opener Ravi Chauhan score a valiant ton but that could not prevent the team from going down by an innings as they were dismissed for 304.

In Puducherry, Jharkhand eased to a 10-wicket win over the host team, knocking off the target of 70 in the 27th over.

Brief scores: Kerala 342 all out in 130.1 overs (Sachin Baby 141, Jalaj Saxena 57, Vathsal Govind 46, V Koushik 6/54) and 96 for 4 in 51 overs (Sachin Baby 37 not out) drew Karnataka 485 for 9 in 163.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 208, S J Nikin Jose 54, B R Sharath 53, Shubhang Hegde 50 not out, Vaisakh Chandran 3/117). Karnataka: 3 points, Kerala: 1.

In Puducherry: Pondicherry 231 all out in 91.4 overs (K B Arun Karthick 68, Paras K Dogra 68, Aravind K 31, Ashish Kumar 3/34, Anukul Roy 3/78) and 250 all out in 84.5 overs (Arun Karthick 82, Sagar P Udeshi 29, Ashish Kumar 3/32, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/79, Anukul Roy 3/90) lost to Jharkhand 412 all out in 133.2 overs (Virat Singh 124, Saurabh Tiwary 116, Sagar P Udeshi 8/118) and 73 for no loss in 26.2 overs (Kumar Deobrat 38 not out) by 10 wickets. Jharkhand: 7 points, Pondicherry: 0.

In New Delhi: Services 175 all out in 59.2 overs and 304 all out in 91 overs (Ravi Chauhan 139 (238 balls, 14x4, 2x6, S G Rohila 52, Darshan Misal 5/70, Vijesh Prabhudesai 4/57) lost to Goa 483 for 9 declared in 155.2 overs (KD Eknath 156 not out, Manthan Khutkar 82) by an innings and 4 runs. Goa: 7 points, Services: 0.

In Jodhpur: Rajasthan 360 all out in 93 overs (Samarpit Joshi 123) and 268 for 3 declared in 48 overs (Mahipal Lomror 130) beat Chhattisgarh 199 all out in 77.3 overs (Aniket Choudhary 4/25, MJ Suthar 4/46) and 262 all out in 83.4 overs (AG Tiwary 51, Shanshank Singh 51, Sumit Ruikar 47, MJ Suthar 6/116) by 167 runs. Rajasthan: 6 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

