Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): The word 'Champions' emblazoned across the forecourt of the majestic Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru glittered as the city and the state government awaited the arrival of the new IPL Champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

Jubilant RCB fans have gathered in huge numbers outside the Vidhana Soudha with Bengaluru flags and banners.

A fan awaiting the team's arrival said, "I am waiting for RCB. I am happy that Virat Kohli and other team members won the match."

Another fan said, "I am happy for RCB. They finally won after 18 years."

"Very excited, we waited for 18 years, and it is a dream come true. We are coming here and experiencing it alive. We are waiting for the players," said another fan.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah confirmed his presence at the state government's grand felicitation event.

"There is a program today at 4 PM in Vidhana Soudha. I, along with the Governor and ministers, will participate in the program," he said.

The ceremony will see the RCB players being officially honoured by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

The event marks a proud moment for the state and its passionate cricket supporters, as RCB finally ends an 18-year wait for the coveted IPL trophy.

The city's police is in close coordination with the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who is likely to throw open a number of stands for the victory lap that is now expected to take place inside the stadium's premises, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The KSCA is preparing for at least 10,000 fans to flock to the ground, but the number is likely to be much higher.

After meeting CM Siddaramaiah in an open bus, the parade will start from Vidhana Soudha and continue to Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium.

From 6 PM onwards, celebrations inside the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium with fans will start.

Bengaluru Police, in a Traffic Advisory, asked people to use public transport and the Metro to reach the venue.

"The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team has won the IPL trophy for the year 2025. The team, along with trophy, will be arriving in Bengaluru on 04-06-2025. On this occasion, a special felicitation ceremony has been organised by the KSCA at the Chinnaswamy Stadium at 5:00 PM Today for all RCB players," according to the Traffic Advisory of Bengaluru Police.

"Entry to the event will be permitted only to those with valid tickets and passes. As there is a limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate."

