Rajkot, Jun 17 (PTI) Dinesh Karthik slammed a career-best 27-ball 55 as India recovered from an early slump to post a competitive 169 for six against South Africa here on Friday.

Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 40 for three in the 7th over but Hardik Pandya (46 off 31 balls) and Rishabh Pant (17 off 23 balls) added 41 off 40 balls to provide stability the innings.

Pandya and Karthik then forged a 65-run stand in 33 balls to take India to a good score.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi had the best figures of 3-0-20-2, while Marco Jansen (1/38), Anrich Nortje (1/21 in 3 overs), Dwaine Pretorius (1/41) and Keshav Maharaj (1/29) were also among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 169 for 6 in 20 overs (Dinesh Karthik 55, Hardik Pandya 46; Lungi Ngidi 2/20). vs SA. PTI

