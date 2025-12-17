New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) has moved a step closer to its inaugural season following the successful completion of its Zone 4 and Central trials in Sonipat, paving the way for a mega player auction scheduled for December 28. The auction will feature eight franchises competing to build their squads from a strong domestic talent pool, with a total player purse of Rs 4 crore.

The recently concluded trials witnessed an overwhelming response from across the country, with over 3,500 player registrations and more than 1,500 athletes participating in the Central trials held in Sonipat. The extensive selection process resulted in more than 110 players being shortlisted, with the final auction pool expected to feature between 200 and 250 players across multiple categories, according to a KCL release.

In addition to emerging and grassroots talent, the Kabaddi Champions League will feature India's top kabaddi players and established professional athletes, including those with experience in national tournaments and leading professional leagues.

Their inclusion is expected to significantly raise the competitive standard of the league while offering fans a high-quality, high-intensity kabaddi experience. The trials were conducted across designated venues in Sonipat and nearby regions, ensuring a structured and transparent evaluation process.

The selection panels included renowned former kabaddi players and stalwarts, whose experience and expertise added depth and credibility to the scouting process. With trials now completed, attention shifts to the auction, where each franchise will assemble a balanced squad comprising raiders, defenders and all-rounders through a live bidding format.

Teams will build their rosters within the prescribed purse limits while adhering to league-defined squad composition guidelines, details of which will be formally communicated ahead of the auction.

Conceptualised to strengthen kabaddi's grassroots-to-professional pathway, the Kabaddi Champions League aims to provide emerging and established players with meaningful competitive exposure and career progression opportunities. The upcoming auction is expected to be a key milestone in shaping the league's competitive landscape ahead of its debut season. (ANI)

