Honolulu, Jan 11 (AP) Kensai Hirata of Japan opened with four straight birdies, and he got up-and-down for one last birdie on the 18th at Waialae for a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead among the early starters Friday in the Sony Open.

Among those right behind were figures from the last Ryder Cup outside Rome — Sepp Straka of Austria, and U.S. captain Zach Johnson.

Johnson, who turns 49 next month, holed out with a 9-iron from the third fairway for eagle and shot 31 on the front nine. He wound up with a 66 and was one shot behind in a group that included Straka (66) and Lee Hodges (64).

Hirata, 24, won four times last year on the Japan Golf Tour and received an exemption to the Sony Open. He was at 9-under 131.

“My first time making the cut (on the PGA Tour) so just looking forward to the weekend and having fun.” Hirata said.

Hideki Matsuyama, who finished at 35-under par to win at Kapalua last week, had a 69 and was at 4 under. He remains in the mix to try to become the third player to sweep the Hawaii tournaments in the same year. It was most recently done by Justin Thomas in 2017.

Johnson first joined the PGA Tour in 2004 at the Sony Open. Now he no longer has any status, needing an exemption from the Sony Open to get into the tournament he once won. He is writing more letters, making phone calls, asking for a spot in the field.

He also has tried to simplify his game and his approach to it, and that seemed to work fine on another pleasant day at Waialae Country Club.

“I'm not going to play like a massive schedule this year. I don't feel like I want to or need to, obviously for priority reasons,” said Johnson, who played only twice in the Fall because his son is playing high school football and he didn't want to miss a game.

“I'm excited for what's ahead, the work I'm doing, excited what's in my bag and how I'm navigating things,” he said. “I'm excited mentally, too. Been a fresh start. Very, very simple in my approach.”

The group at 6-under 134 included Gary Woodland, who a year ago returned from brain surgery to remove a lesion that was leading to seizures and unfounded fears of dying. Woodland's swing has been coming together. He says he's now seeing the golf course more clearly and building some patience into his game.

“I feel well, but I'm on the golf course and I'm in my zone and not searching for it,” Woodland said. “I think for a long time — most of last year — I didn't know what to expect each shot, how I was going to feel. It's just like I haven't felt this way in a long time. I'm trending in the right direction. There are still some things to get better at, but it's exciting and the signs are there.” (AP) UNG 7/21/2024

