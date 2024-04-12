Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI) Kerala Blasters FC, riding on Mohammed Aimen's all-round show, defeated Hyderabad FC 3-1 here on Friday to ensure that they will enter the Indian Super League playoffs high on confidence.

Aimen scored and assisted once each as Daisuke Sakai and Nihal Sudeesh netted too to help the Kerala Blasters cap off a clinical outing against the Thangboi Singto-coached team at the Gachibowli Stadium.

A late consolation goal by Joao Victor was not enough to salvage Hyderabad FC's campaign as they rounded off this season with a solitary win to their name in 22 matches.

Kerala Blasters had not tasted victory in any of their five matches before this game. They had drawn once and lost four matches, as a host of injury issues came together to derail their solid campaign in the first half of the season.

However, the good work in the first half of the season ensured that the Ivan Vukomanovic-coached team became the fifth team to qualify for the ISL playoffs.

Hormipan Ruivah and Saurav Mandal kept the right flank alive, and on one such occasion, the duo engaged in a quick exchange of passes before Mandal lobbed the ball in for Aimen in the far post. Aimen headed the ball into the back of the net, demonstrating great aerial prowess in the 34th minute.

Six minutes into the second half, Mandal stormed into the box from the right, catching the Hyderabad FC defence off-guard. He launched in a low cross for Daisuke Sakai, who tapped the ball in to double the lead for the visitors.

Aimen turned provider again in the 81st minute, laying up a fairly straightforward delivery for Nihal on the right side of the box, who slotted the ball into the centre of the net.

Victor's strike in the 88th minute was a result of some timely ingenuity by Alex Saji, who laid the ball in the path of the former through his head to pull back a goal. But it was too little, too late for the team.

Kerala Blasters will now feature in the ISL playoffs, while Hyderabad FC's season came to an end with this match.

