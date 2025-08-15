Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Trophy Tour received a grand welcome at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, igniting waves of excitement among fans.

On the third day of its state-wide journey, the trophy's arrival in the capital was made even more special by the presence of the city's own team, the Trivandrum Royals.

Also Read | ‘Badtameez Aadmi Hai’ Irfan Pathan Slams Shahid Afridi As He Reveals Stories Of Sledging With Star All-Rounder During India vs Pakistan Encounters (Watch Video).

Star players Abdul Basith, Sanjeev Satheeshan, Adwaith Prince, and Anuraj J.S. stepped into the crowd, thrilling fans and travellers at the airport's domestic terminal. The event, aimed at boosting KCL's popularity across Kerala, drew significant public attention.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, special gifts and hats were distributed to passengers and staff, creating a festive atmosphere.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Irfan Pathan Reveal He Was Removed From IPL 2025 Commentary Panel for Criticising Rohit Sharma? Here’s the Truth.

KCL Tournament Director Rajesh Thampi, Chief Airport Officer Shibu Kumar, Adani Corporate Communications Kerala Region Head Mahesh Guptan, and Adani Airport Marketing Head Siddharth were present alongside Trivandrum Royals representatives Dr. Maithili and R.S. Madhu.

As the second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) approaches, new LED floodlights have been installed at the Kariavattom Greenfield Stadium. The official inauguration will be held on August 15. The old metal halide lights have been replaced with modern LED floodlights equipped with advanced technology, according to a release from KCA.

The key highlight is the DMX control system, which allows precise brightness adjustment from 0 per cent to 100 per cent, and enables special lighting effects like fades and strobes. It can also synchronise lighting with music for dynamic, audio-reactive displays. Greenfield is now among the few stadiums in India with such a system.

A total of 392 professional 1600-watt LED lights has been installed across four towers, with each tower housing two high-mast systems. KCL Secretary Vinod S. Kumar said the new floodlights will make night matches easier to conduct, provide better visibility for players and spectators, and bring the stadium up to HD broadcasting standards.

He also noted the energy-efficient lights will be a long-term investment. The project cost ₹18 crore (including GST) and was executed by the Kerala Cricket Association, with Philips subsidiary Signify supplying the LEDs and Mercury Electrical Corporation handling installation.

The inaugural function will feature a laser show.

The event will be attended by KCA officials, team owners, invited dignitaries and members.

A friendly cricket match will be held to celebrate the occasion. The match between the KCA President's XI and the Secretary's XI will feature Kerala's beloved players, including Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, Azhar, Salman Nizar, Vishnu Vinod, and other prominent stars. Entry is free, and spectators can enter via Gates 5 and 15 through the University Campus Main Entrance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)