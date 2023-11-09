Itanagar, Nov 9 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday flagged off a mountain bike race from Tawang.

Bikers from across India, and countries such as Nepal, Indonesia and Britain are participating in the race, Monduro 3.0.

"This is an indication that the event has grown from its humble beginnings and has caught the attention of enthusiasts from across the globe. This will not only boost the morale of our youths to take up sports but also develop tourism in the region," Khandu said.

He said that with the support of the Centre, the state government was focussing on developing sports infrastructure and encouraging youths to take up sports as a profession.

"In recent years, our commitment has shown results. Our youths today are winning medals not only at the national level but also in international events," he said.

Khandu said that Arunachal's success in sports is evident from the fact that it is ranked 21st in the medal tally among 34 states and union territories at the National Games in Goa.

"When it comes to the Northeast, we are third after Manipur and Assam," he said.

Khandu said that in the future 'Monduro' will be included in the Asian Endurance Series (AES).

