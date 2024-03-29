Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], March 29 (ANI): Day 2 of the second Khelo India Sub-Junior Women's Hockey League - Finals witnessed Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy win their respective matches while Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre drew with HAR Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy drew with SAI Bal Team at the Padma Shri Mohammad Shahid Synthetic Hockey Stadium in Lucknow.

Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur brings up first victory:

Also Read | KKR 132/2 in 11 Overs (Target 183) | RCB vs KKR Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Venkatesh Iyer on Charge, Knight Riders on Top.

In the first match of the day, Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 3-0. Madhu Sidar (4', 19') scored a brace while Dubee Rawat (60') converted a penalty corner towards the end of the game to hand Khelo India State Excellence Centre, Bilaspur their first win.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and HAR Hockey Academy play out a draw:

Also Read | David Warner Praises Pushpa Star Allu Arjun's Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai, Says 'How Good Is This Legend'.

In the second match of the day, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre drew with HAR Hockey Academy 2-2. HAR Hockey Academy Captain Pooja Malik (17') put her team in the lead before Sonali Ekka (29') equalized for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre towards the end of the second quarter. With just a minute left, Seema (59') put HAR Hockey Academy in the lead again but Supriya (60') scored a field goal in the final minute of the game for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre as the match ended with the score reading 2-2.

Jai Bharat Hockey Academy wins comfortably:

In the third match of the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 10-0. Nisha Saini (10', 33', 43', 50', 53') scored half of Jai Bharat Hockey Academy's goals, Captain Annu (8', 44', 57') scored a hat-trick while Sushma (29') and Sujata (37') scored a goal each for the team.

Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy and SAI Bal Team play out a draw:

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy drew with SAI Bal Team 3-3. Vandana Patel (4'), Tanishka Ekka (6') and Nidhi (32') scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy while Sukhpreet (12', 23', 47') was the star for the SAI Bal Team scoring a hat-trick including the equalizer in the final quarter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)