New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday named Johnson Charles as a replacement for Litton Das for the remainder of the Indian Premier League.

Das returned to Bangladesh due to a family medical emergency last week.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by KKR at his base price of Rs 50 lakh at last year's auction, was dropped after playing just one match against Delhi Capitals.

Charles – a wicketkeeper-batter – has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies' 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads.

Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name.

He joins KKR for Rs 50 Lakh.

