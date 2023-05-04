Hyderabad, May 4 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Jason Roy replaced David Wiese in the KKR playing eleven while SRH brought back a fit again Kartik Tyagi into the mix.

Also Read | Wrestler Geeta Phogat and Her Husband Pawan Saroha Detained At Delhi’s Singhu Border.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also Read | RR vs GT Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Gujatat Titans, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 48.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)